I znowu! Nowe atrakcyjne przeceny gier na Xboxa!

Posiadacze abonamentu Xbox Live Gold otrzymują co tydzień dostęp do zniżek na wybrane gry i dodatki cyfrowe na konsole Xbox One i Xbox 360. Obecnie, każdy zestaw z konsolą Xbox One S dostępny w Polsce, oferowany jest z 6-miesięcznym abonamentem Xbox Live Gold.
W tym tygodniu w ofercie Deals with Gold:
Xbox One
|
TYTUŁ
|
RABAT Z GOLD
|
The Peanuts® Movie: Snoopy's Grand Adventure
|
80%
|
Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition
|
75%
|
Blood Bowl 2
|
75%
|
Valley
|
60%
|
Slender: The Arrival
|
60%
|
Mordheim City of the Damned
|
60%
|
Dangerous Golf
|
50%
|
Infinite Air with Mark McMorris
|
50%
|
Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax
|
50%
|
Steamworld Dig
|
50%
|
Coffin Dodgers
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV
|
40%
|
Blood Bowl 2 - Undead
|
33%
|
Blood Bowl 2 - Lizardmen
|
33%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition
|
30%
|
Mordheim City of the Damned - Witch Hunter
|
15%
Xbox 360
|
TYTUŁ
|
RABAT Z GOLD
|
Bound by Flame
|
75%
|
Contrast
|
75%
|
Farming Simulator
|
75%
|
Mars: War Logs
|
75%
|
Realms of Ancient War
|
75%
|
Spider-man: Shattered Dimensions
|
75%
|
Peanuts® Movie
|
67%
|
NBA 2K17
|
50%
|
Prototype Bio Bundle
|
50%
Jednocześnie, abonenci Xbox Live Gold mogą skorzystać z oferty Games with Gold, w której otrzymają bezpłatnie gry:
- Layers of Fear (69,99 zł) - gra dostępna pomiędzy 1-31 marca na konsoli Xbox One
- Heavy Weapon (37,49 zł) – gra dostępna pomiędzy 16-31 marca na konsoli Xbox 360 (gra dostępna bezpłatnie we wstecznej kompatybilności na Xbox One)