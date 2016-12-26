Przejdź na skróty do treści. | Przejdź do nawigacji

W tym 40-procentowy rabat na Final Fantasy XV.

I znowu! Nowe atrakcyjne przeceny gier na Xboxa!

Promocje Deals with Gold pozwalają oszczędzić nawet 85 proc. w stosunku do oryginalnej ceny gier w Sklepie Xbox.

Posiadacze abonamentu Xbox Live Gold otrzymują co tydzień dostęp do zniżek na wybrane gry i dodatki cyfrowe na konsole Xbox One i Xbox 360. Obecnie, każdy zestaw z konsolą Xbox One S dostępny w Polsce, oferowany jest z 6-miesięcznym abonamentem Xbox Live Gold.

W tym tygodniu w ofercie Deals with Gold:

Xbox One

TYTUŁ

RABAT Z GOLD

The Peanuts® Movie: Snoopy's Grand Adventure

80%

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition

75%

Blood Bowl 2

75%

Valley

60%

Slender: The Arrival

60%

Mordheim City of the Damned

60%

Dangerous Golf

50%

Infinite Air with Mark McMorris

50%

Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax

50%

Steamworld Dig

50%

Coffin Dodgers

50%

FINAL FANTASY XV

40%

Blood Bowl 2 - Undead

33%

Blood Bowl 2 - Lizardmen

33%

FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition

30%

Mordheim City of the Damned - Witch Hunter

15%

Xbox 360

TYTUŁ

RABAT Z GOLD

Bound by Flame

75%

Contrast

75%

Farming Simulator

75%

Mars: War Logs

75%

Realms of Ancient War

75%

Spider-man: Shattered Dimensions

75%

Peanuts® Movie

67%

NBA 2K17

50%

Prototype Bio Bundle

50%

Jednocześnie, abonenci Xbox Live Gold mogą skorzystać z oferty Games with Gold, w której otrzymają bezpłatnie gry:

  • Layers of Fear (69,99 zł) - gra dostępna pomiędzy 1-31 marca na konsoli Xbox One
  • Heavy Weapon (37,49 zł) – gra dostępna pomiędzy 16-31 marca na konsoli Xbox 360 (gra dostępna bezpłatnie we wstecznej kompatybilności na Xbox One)

 

AUTOR: maciej gajewski
DODANO: 26 minut temu
Tagi: gry komputerowe, promocje
Tagi producenckie: microsoft
Tagi modelu: microsoft xbox
ŹRÓDŁO: Microsoft
LICZBA WYŚWIETLEŃ: 2

