I znowu! Nowe atrakcyjne przeceny gier na Xboxa!

Posiadacze abonamentu Xbox Live Gold otrzymują co tydzień dostęp do zniżek na wybrane gry i dodatki cyfrowe na konsole Xbox One i Xbox 360. Obecnie, każdy zestaw z konsolą Xbox One S dostępny w Polsce, oferowany jest z 6-miesięcznym abonamentem Xbox Live Gold. W tym tygodniu w ofercie Deals with Gold: Xbox One TYTUŁ RABAT Z GOLD The Peanuts® Movie: Snoopy's Grand Adventure 80% Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition 75% Blood Bowl 2 75% Valley 60% Slender: The Arrival 60% Mordheim City of the Damned 60% Dangerous Golf 50% Infinite Air with Mark McMorris 50% Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax 50% Steamworld Dig 50% Coffin Dodgers 50% FINAL FANTASY XV 40% Blood Bowl 2 - Undead 33% Blood Bowl 2 - Lizardmen 33% FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition 30% Mordheim City of the Damned - Witch Hunter 15% Xbox 360 TYTUŁ RABAT Z GOLD Bound by Flame 75% Contrast 75% Farming Simulator 75% Mars: War Logs 75% Realms of Ancient War 75% Spider-man: Shattered Dimensions 75% Peanuts® Movie 67% NBA 2K17 50% Prototype Bio Bundle 50% Jednocześnie, abonenci Xbox Live Gold mogą skorzystać z oferty Games with Gold, w której otrzymają bezpłatnie gry: Layers of Fear (69,99 zł) - gra dostępna pomiędzy 1-31 marca na konsoli Xbox One

Heavy Weapon (37,49 zł) – gra dostępna pomiędzy 16-31 marca na konsoli Xbox 360 (gra dostępna bezpłatnie we wstecznej kompatybilności na Xbox One)