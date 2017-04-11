Ruszyła Wiosenna Wyprzedaż gier na konsole Xbox

Promocja obejmuje ponad 330 gier i dodatków na konsole Xbox One i Xbox 360 (w tym gry wstecznie kompatybilne z Xbox One), w tym takie tytuły jak FIFA 17, Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, Battlefield 1, Halo 5, Grand Theft Auto V, ze zniżkami sięgającymi do 75% od ceny regularnej Oferta obowiązuje zarówno dla posiadaczy bezpłatnych kont Xbox Live, jak i abonentów Gold, którzy otrzymują dodatkowe 10% zniżki. Posiadacze kont Xbox Live, którzy w momencie obowiązywania promocji nie posiadają aktywnego statusu Gold, mogą wykupić miesięczny abonament w promocyjnej cenie 1 zł. W ofercie Wiosennej Wyprzedaży znalazły się: Xbox One TYTUŁ % PRZECENY 7 Days to Die 50 ABZU 25 ARK: Scorched Earth 30 ARK: Survival Evolved 50 Artifex Mundi Essential Bundle 40 Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate 60 Assassin's Creed® Syndicate 50 Assassin's Creed® Syndicate Gold Edition 50 Assassin's Creed® The Ezio Collection 30 Assetto Corsa 40 Assetto Corsa – Przepustka sezonowa 40 ASTRONEER 25 Awesomenauts Assemble! 40 Bastion 20 Batman - The Telltale Series - Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) 40 Batman: Arkham Knight – Przepustka sezonowa 50 Batman: Arkham Knight Edycja Premium 50 Battle Worlds: Kronos 70 Battlefield™ 1 30 Battlefield™ 1 - Titanfall™ 2 Zestaw Specjalny 40 Battlefield™ 1 Edycja Specjalna 30 Battlefield™ 1 Edycja Ultimate 30 BioShock: The Collection 40 Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 60 Call of Duty®: Black Ops III - Złota edycja 30 Call of Duty®: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition 30 Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare - Cyfrowa Edycja Deluxe 15 Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare - Cyfrowa Edycja Legacy 20 Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare - Edycja Premierowa 25 Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare + Destiny - The Collection 35 Call of Duty®: IW Legacy + Destiny - The Collection Bundle 30 Candleman 25 ClusterTruck 40 Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition 50 Dead Island Definitive Collection 50 Dead Island Definitive Edition 40 Dead Island Retro Revenge 40 Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition 40 Dead Rising 40 Dead Rising 2 30 Dead Rising 2 Off the Record 40 Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack 40 Deadlight: Director's Cut 60 Destiny - The Collection 40 Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ 60 Deus Ex: Rozłam Ludzkości - Digital Deluxe Edition 60 Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition 60 Dishonored 2 40 Dishonored® Definitive Edition 40 Doodle God: Ultimate Edition 30 DOOM 30 DOOM Season Pass 30 Dovetail Games Euro Fishing 40 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 35 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 DELUXE EDITION 25 Dying Light: The Following - Edycja Rozszerzona 10 EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 50 EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Edycja Deluxe 50 EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Edycja Super Deluxe 20 EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 60 EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Edycja Deluxe 60 EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Edycja Super Deluxe 40 F1™ 2016 50 Fallout 4 60 Fallout 4 Season Pass 30 Fallout 4: Automatron 30 Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop 30 Fallout 4: Digital Deluxe Bundle 40 Fallout 4: Far Harbor 30 Fallout 4: Nuka-World 30 Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop 30 Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop 30 Far Cry Primal - Apex Edition 40 Farming Simulator 17 30 Farming Simulator 17 - Premium Edition 30 Farming Simulator 17 - Season Pass 5 FOR HONOR™ DELUXE EDITION 20 FOR HONOR™ Gold Edition 20 FOR HONOR™ Standard Edition 15 Forza Horizon 3 edycja Deluxe 35 Forza Horizon 3 edycja standardowa 35 Forza Horizon 3 edycja ultimate 40 Forza Motorsport 6 Edycja Deluxe 30 Forza Motorsport 6 Edycja Standard 30 Forza Motorsport 6 Edycja Ultimate 40 Game of Thrones - Season Pass (Episodes 2-6) 60 Gears of War 4 50 Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition 40 Gears of War 4 Zrzut Run The Jewels 50 Gears of War: Ultimate Edition - Wersja dnia pierwszego 40 Geometry Wars™ 3: Dimensions Evolved 60 Goat MMO Simulator 25 Goat Simulator 50 Goat Simulator: GoatZ 25 Goat Simulator: PAYDAY 25 Grand Theft Auto V 40 Grand Theft Auto V i karta Great White Shark 40 Halo 5: Guardians 40 Halo 5: Guardians – 15 złotych pakietów REQ + 5 darmowych 25 Halo 5: Guardians – 34 złote pakiety REQ + 13 darmowych 30 Halo 5: Guardians – 7 złotych pakietów REQ + 2 darmowe 10 Halo 5: Guardians – Cyfrowa edycja deluxe 50 Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition 25 Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition 25 Hasbro Family Fun Pack - Super Edition 40 HAWKEN – Pakiet startowy 40 How To Survive 2 15 Just Cause 3 67 Just Cause 3: Edycja XL 67 Just Cause 3: Przepustka - pakiety Powietrzny, Lądowy i Morski 67 Kill The Bad Guy 25 Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition 30 Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris 67 Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris i przepustka sezonowa 67 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 67 LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Edycja Deluxe 50 LEGO® The Hobbit™ 60 LEGO® Worlds 5 Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) 67 Lumo 25 Mad Max 40 Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle 40 Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom 60 Metro 2033 Redux 67 Metro Redux Bundle 70 Metro: Last Light Redux 67 Mighty No. 9 50 Minecraft: Story Mode - Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) 50 Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) 50 Mirror's Edge™ Catalyst 40 MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK 50 Mortal Kombat XL 30 Murdered: Soul Suspect 67 MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore 40 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 25 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto 15 NARUTO STORM 4 - Season Pass 60 NARUTO STORM 4 : Road to Boruto Expansion 15 NBA 2K17 40 NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition 25 NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold 30 Necropolis 40 Need for Speed™ Pakiet Deluxe 60 ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD 60 ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD - Gold Edition 60 Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition 40 Overcooked 30 Overwatch: Origins Edition 25 PAC-MAN™ CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 30 Pakiet Grand Theft Auto V i karta gotówkowa Megalodon Shark 50 Pakiet Grand Theft Auto V i karta gotówkowa Whale Shark 50 Pakiet z grą PAYDAY 2 — EDYCJA CRIMEWAVE — THE BIG SCORE! 60 Pakiet zawartości do pobrania PAYDAY 2 — EDYCJA CRIMEWAVE — THE BIG SCORE! 40 PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION 40 Pit People 15 Pixel Piracy 75 Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition 50 Project CARS Digital Edition 50 Przepustka rozszerzająca Forza Horizon 3 25 Przepustka samochodowa Forza Horizon 3 50 Przepustka Sezonowa LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers 50 Quantum Break 50 ReCore 50 Rise & Shine 25 RWBY: Grimm Eclipse 25 Ryse: Son of Rome Season Pass 60 Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle 15 ScreamRide 67 Silence - The Whispered World 2 50 Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition 67 Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION 60 Spheroids 35 STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ – przepustka sezonowa 40 State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition 60 STEEP 40 STEEP GOLD EDITION 35 Styx: Master of Shadows 67 Sunset Overdrive 60 Sunset Overdrive: Ekskluzywna edycja 60 Śródziemie™: Cień Mordoru™ - Game of the Year Edition 40 Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) 60 Tennis in the Face 40 Terraria 60 The Dwarves 30 The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition 40 The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited 60 The Escapists: Supermax Edition 67 The LEGO Movie Videogame 60 The Long Dark 40 The Telltale Games Collection 60 The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle 60 The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) 15 The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season 60 Thief 67 This War of Mine: The Little Ones 60 Titanfall™ 2 40 Titanfall™ 2 Edycja Specjalna 40 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE + THE DIVISION Zestaw 40 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege 40 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition 30 Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition 67 Trackmania® Turbo 50 Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition 50 Trials of the Blood Dragon 40 TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + TRIALS FUSION AWESOME MAX EDITION 50 Uncanny Valley 25 Unravel 67 Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide 50 Watch Dogs®2 40 Watch Dogs®2 - Edycja Deluxe 40 Watch Dogs®2 - Złota Edycja 40 Wersja deluxe Gears of War: Ultimate Edition 50 Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon – Edycja Gry Roku 40 Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon - Krew i Wino 30 Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon – Serca z Kamienia 30 Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon Pakiet Dodatków 30 Wolfenstein: The New Order 60 Wolfenstein: The Old Blood 60 Worms W.M.D 30 XCOM 2 40 XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition 40 Xbox 360 TYTUŁ % PRZECENY Alan Wake American Nightmare 65 Assassin’s Creed®IV Black Flag™ 50 Assassin's Creed® Rogue 50 Batman - The Telltale Series - Season Pass 40 Batman: The Telltale Series 75 BioShock 40 BioShock 2 40 BioShock Infinite 40 Blue Dragon 50 Borderlands 40 Borderlands 2 Season Pass 67 Brothers 60 Bully Scholarship Edition 40 Call of Duty: Black Ops 40 Call of Duty® 2 40 Call of Duty® 3 40 Call of Duty® Black Ops 2 50 Call of Duty® Black Ops III Bundle 50 Call of Duty®: Black Ops II Season Pass 30 Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare Bundle 40 Call of Duty®: World at War 40 Catherine 75 Crackdown 57 Crackdown 2 50 Dead Island 75 Dead Island Riptide 70 Dead Rising 2 60 DEAD RISING 2 OFF THE RECORD 60 Dead Rising 2: Case West 20 Dead Rising 2: Case Zero 20 Destiny: The Taken King 40 Destiny: The Taken King Digital Collector's Edition 40 Destiny: The Taken King Legendary Edition 40 Deus Ex: Human Revolution 67 Diablo III: Reaper of Souls 40 Dishonored 60 Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen 60 Dungeon Siege III 67 Escape Dead Island 75 Escapists 65 Fable 2 50 Fable 3 50 Fable Anniversary 50 Fable Trilogy 50 Far Cry® 3 Blood Dragon 40 Game of Thrones - Season Pass (Episodes 2-6) 60 Gears of War 40 Gears of War 2 40 Gears of War 2: All Fronts Collection 40 Gears of War 3 40 Gears of War 3 Season Pass 40 Gears of War: Judgment 40 Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved 60 Goat Simulator 50 Goat Simulator: GoatZ 25 Goat Simulator: MMO Sim 25 Goat Simulator: Payday 25 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas 40 GTA IV 40 GTA V 40 Hitman HD Pack 67 Hitman: Absolution 67 Hitman: Blood Money 67 How to Survive 60 Just Cause 2 67 Kane and Lynch 2 67 Kane and Lynch: Dead Men 67 KILLER IS DEAD 70 Lara Croft: Guardian of Light 67 Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) 60 Lost Odyssey 66 Marvel Ultimate Alliance 60 Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 60 Mass Effect 50 Metro 2033 75 Metro: Last Light 75 Mighty No. 9 50 Mighty No. 9 - Ray Expansion 40 Mighty No. 9 - Retro Hero 40 Minecraft: Story Mode - Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) 50 Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass 50 MURDERED: SOUL SUSPECT™ 67 NBA 2K17 50 Prison Architect 50 Quantum Conundrum 67 Rayman® Legends 50 Rayman® Origins 50 Red Dead Redemption 40 Remember me 67 Risen 65 Risen 2™: Dark Waters 65 Risen 3 Titan Lords 65 Sacred 2: Fallen Angel 70 Sacred 3 65 Sacred Citadel 70 ScreamRide 50 Sleeping Dogs 67 Sniper Elite 3 55 Southpark: The Stick of Truth™ 50 State of Decay 60 State of Decay: Breakdown 62 State of Decay: Lifeline 62 Tales from the Borderlands - Season Pass 60 Terraria 65 The Walking Dead: Michonne - Season Pass (Episodes 2-3) 60 The Witcher 2 75 Thief 67 Tomb Raider 67 Tomb Raider Underworld 67 Tomb Raider: Anniversary 67 Tomb Raider: Legend 67 Watch Dogs™ 50 XCOM®: Enemy Within 60