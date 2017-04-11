Przejdź na skróty do treści. | Przejdź do nawigacji

Lista przecenionych tytułów na Xboxa One i Xboxa 360 to kilka ekranów przewijania!

Ruszyła Wiosenna Wyprzedaż gier na konsole Xbox

Microsoft prezentuje ofertę promocyjną gier i dodatków cyfrowych w Sklepie Xbox w ramach Wiosennej Wyprzedaży, obowiązującej w dniach 11-17 marca.

Promocja obejmuje ponad 330 gier i dodatków na konsole Xbox One i Xbox 360 (w tym gry wstecznie kompatybilne z Xbox One), w tym takie tytuły jak FIFA 17, Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, Battlefield 1, Halo 5, Grand Theft Auto V, ze zniżkami sięgającymi do 75% od ceny regularnej Oferta obowiązuje zarówno dla posiadaczy bezpłatnych kont Xbox Live, jak i abonentów Gold, którzy otrzymują dodatkowe 10% zniżki.

Posiadacze kont Xbox Live, którzy w momencie obowiązywania promocji nie posiadają aktywnego statusu Gold, mogą wykupić miesięczny abonament w promocyjnej cenie 1 zł.

W ofercie Wiosennej Wyprzedaży znalazły się:

Xbox One

TYTUŁ

% PRZECENY

7 Days to Die

50

ABZU

25

ARK: Scorched Earth

30

ARK: Survival Evolved

50

Artifex Mundi Essential Bundle

40

Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate

60

Assassin's Creed® Syndicate

50

Assassin's Creed® Syndicate Gold Edition

50

Assassin's Creed® The Ezio Collection

30

Assetto Corsa

40

Assetto Corsa – Przepustka sezonowa

40

ASTRONEER

25

Awesomenauts Assemble!

40

Bastion

20

Batman - The Telltale Series - Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)

40

Batman: Arkham Knight – Przepustka sezonowa

50

Batman: Arkham Knight Edycja Premium

50

Battle Worlds: Kronos

70

Battlefield™ 1

30

Battlefield™ 1 - Titanfall™ 2 Zestaw Specjalny

40

Battlefield™ 1 Edycja Specjalna

30

Battlefield™ 1 Edycja Ultimate

30

BioShock: The Collection

40

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

60

Call of Duty®: Black Ops III - Złota edycja

30

Call of Duty®: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition

30

Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare - Cyfrowa Edycja Deluxe

15

Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare - Cyfrowa Edycja Legacy

20

Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare - Edycja Premierowa

25

Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare + Destiny - The Collection

35

Call of Duty®: IW Legacy + Destiny - The Collection Bundle

30

Candleman

25

ClusterTruck

40

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

50

Dead Island Definitive Collection

50

Dead Island Definitive Edition

40

Dead Island Retro Revenge

40

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

40

Dead Rising

40

Dead Rising 2

30

Dead Rising 2 Off the Record

40

Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack

40

Deadlight: Director's Cut

60

Destiny - The Collection

40

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™

60

Deus Ex: Rozłam Ludzkości - Digital Deluxe Edition

60

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

60

Dishonored 2

40

Dishonored® Definitive Edition

40

Doodle God: Ultimate Edition

30

DOOM

30

DOOM Season Pass

30

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

40

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2

35

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 DELUXE EDITION

25

Dying Light: The Following - Edycja Rozszerzona

10

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17

50

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Edycja Deluxe

50

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Edycja Super Deluxe

20

EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17

60

EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Edycja Deluxe

60

EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 Edycja Super Deluxe

40

F1™ 2016

50

Fallout 4

60

Fallout 4 Season Pass

30

Fallout 4: Automatron

30

Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop

30

Fallout 4: Digital Deluxe Bundle

40

Fallout 4: Far Harbor

30

Fallout 4: Nuka-World

30

Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop

30

Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop

30

Far Cry Primal - Apex Edition

40

Farming Simulator 17

30

Farming Simulator 17 - Premium Edition

30

Farming Simulator 17 - Season Pass

5

FOR HONOR™ DELUXE EDITION

20

FOR HONOR™ Gold Edition

20

FOR HONOR™ Standard Edition

15

Forza Horizon 3 edycja Deluxe

35

Forza Horizon 3 edycja standardowa

35

Forza Horizon 3 edycja ultimate

40

Forza Motorsport 6 Edycja Deluxe

30

Forza Motorsport 6 Edycja Standard

30

Forza Motorsport 6 Edycja Ultimate

40

Game of Thrones - Season Pass (Episodes 2-6)

60

Gears of War 4

50

Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition

40

Gears of War 4 Zrzut Run The Jewels

50

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition - Wersja dnia pierwszego

40

Geometry Wars™ 3: Dimensions Evolved

60

Goat MMO Simulator

25

Goat Simulator

50

Goat Simulator: GoatZ

25

Goat Simulator: PAYDAY

25

Grand Theft Auto V

40

Grand Theft Auto V i karta Great White Shark

40

Halo 5: Guardians

40

Halo 5: Guardians – 15 złotych pakietów REQ + 5 darmowych

25

Halo 5: Guardians – 34 złote pakiety REQ + 13 darmowych

30

Halo 5: Guardians – 7 złotych pakietów REQ + 2 darmowe

10

Halo 5: Guardians – Cyfrowa edycja deluxe

50

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

25

Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition

25

Hasbro Family Fun Pack - Super Edition

40

HAWKEN – Pakiet startowy

40

How To Survive 2

15

Just Cause 3

67

Just Cause 3: Edycja XL

67

Just Cause 3: Przepustka - pakiety Powietrzny, Lądowy i Morski

67

Kill The Bad Guy

25

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

30

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

67

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris i przepustka sezonowa

67

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

67

LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Edycja Deluxe

50

LEGO® The Hobbit™

60

LEGO® Worlds

5

Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

67

Lumo

25

Mad Max

40

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle

40

Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom

60

Metro 2033 Redux

67

Metro Redux Bundle

70

Metro: Last Light Redux

67

Mighty No. 9

50

Minecraft: Story Mode - Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8)

50

Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

50

Mirror's Edge™ Catalyst

40

MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK

50

Mortal Kombat XL

30

Murdered: Soul Suspect

67

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore

40

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4

25

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto

15

NARUTO STORM 4 - Season Pass

60

NARUTO STORM 4 : Road to Boruto Expansion

15

NBA 2K17

40

NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition

25

NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold

30

Necropolis

40

Need for Speed™ Pakiet Deluxe

60

ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD

60

ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD - Gold Edition

60

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

40

Overcooked

30

Overwatch: Origins Edition

25

PAC-MAN™ CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2

30

Pakiet Grand Theft Auto V i karta gotówkowa Megalodon Shark

50

Pakiet Grand Theft Auto V i karta gotówkowa Whale Shark

50

Pakiet z grą PAYDAY 2 — EDYCJA CRIMEWAVE — THE BIG SCORE!

60

Pakiet zawartości do pobrania PAYDAY 2 — EDYCJA CRIMEWAVE — THE BIG SCORE!

40

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION

40

Pit People

15

Pixel Piracy

75

Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition

50

Project CARS Digital Edition

50

Przepustka rozszerzająca Forza Horizon 3

25

Przepustka samochodowa Forza Horizon 3

50

Przepustka Sezonowa LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers

50

Quantum Break

50

ReCore

50

Rise & Shine

25

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse

25

Ryse: Son of Rome Season Pass

60

Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle

15

ScreamRide

67

Silence - The Whispered World 2

50

Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition

67

Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION

60

Spheroids

35

STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ – przepustka sezonowa

40

State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition

60

STEEP

40

STEEP GOLD EDITION

35

Styx: Master of Shadows

67

Sunset Overdrive

60

Sunset Overdrive: Ekskluzywna edycja

60

Śródziemie™: Cień Mordoru™ - Game of the Year Edition

40

Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

60

Tennis in the Face

40

Terraria

60

The Dwarves

30

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition

40

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

60

The Escapists: Supermax Edition

67

The LEGO Movie Videogame

60

The Long Dark

40

The Telltale Games Collection

60

The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle

60

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

15

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

60

Thief

67

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

60

Titanfall™ 2

40

Titanfall™ 2 Edycja Specjalna

40

TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE + THE DIVISION Zestaw

40

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

40

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition

30

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

67

Trackmania® Turbo

50

Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition

50

Trials of the Blood Dragon

40

TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + TRIALS FUSION AWESOME MAX EDITION

50

Uncanny Valley

25

Unravel

67

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide

50

Watch Dogs®2

40

Watch Dogs®2 - Edycja Deluxe

40

Watch Dogs®2 - Złota Edycja

40

Wersja deluxe Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

50

Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon – Edycja Gry Roku

40

Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon - Krew i Wino

30

Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon – Serca z Kamienia

30

Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon Pakiet Dodatków

30

Wolfenstein: The New Order

60

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

60

Worms W.M.D

30

XCOM 2

40

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

40

Xbox 360

TYTUŁ

% PRZECENY

Alan Wake American Nightmare

65

Assassin’s Creed®IV Black Flag™

50

Assassin's Creed® Rogue

50

Batman - The Telltale Series - Season Pass

40

Batman: The Telltale Series

75

BioShock

40

BioShock 2

40

BioShock Infinite

40

Blue Dragon

50

Borderlands

40

Borderlands 2 Season Pass

67

Brothers

60

Bully Scholarship Edition

40

Call of Duty: Black Ops

40

Call of Duty® 2

40

Call of Duty® 3

40

Call of Duty® Black Ops 2

50

Call of Duty® Black Ops III Bundle

50

Call of Duty®: Black Ops II Season Pass

30

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare Bundle

40

Call of Duty®: World at War

40

Catherine

75

Crackdown

57

Crackdown 2

50

Dead Island

75

Dead Island Riptide

70

Dead Rising 2

60

DEAD RISING 2 OFF THE RECORD

60

Dead Rising 2: Case West

20

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero

20

Destiny: The Taken King

40

Destiny: The Taken King Digital Collector's Edition

40

Destiny: The Taken King Legendary Edition

40

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

67

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls

40

Dishonored

60

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

60

Dungeon Siege III

67

Escape Dead Island

75

Escapists

65

Fable 2

50

Fable 3

50

Fable Anniversary

50

Fable Trilogy

50

Far Cry® 3 Blood Dragon

40

Game of Thrones - Season Pass (Episodes 2-6)

60

Gears of War

40

Gears of War 2

40

Gears of War 2: All Fronts Collection

40

Gears of War 3

40

Gears of War 3 Season Pass

40

Gears of War: Judgment

40

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved

60

Goat Simulator

50

Goat Simulator: GoatZ

25

Goat Simulator: MMO Sim

25

Goat Simulator: Payday

25

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

40

GTA IV

40

GTA V

40

Hitman HD Pack

67

Hitman: Absolution

67

Hitman: Blood Money

67

How to Survive

60

Just Cause 2

67

Kane and Lynch 2

67

Kane and Lynch: Dead Men

67

KILLER IS DEAD

70

Lara Croft: Guardian of Light

67

Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)

60

Lost Odyssey

66

Marvel Ultimate Alliance

60

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2

60

Mass Effect

50

Metro 2033

75

Metro: Last Light

75

Mighty No. 9

50

Mighty No. 9 - Ray Expansion

40

Mighty No. 9 - Retro Hero

40

Minecraft: Story Mode - Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8)

50

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass

50

MURDERED: SOUL SUSPECT™

67

NBA 2K17

50

Prison Architect

50

Quantum Conundrum

67

Rayman® Legends

50

Rayman® Origins

50

Red Dead Redemption

40

Remember me

67

Risen

65

Risen 2™: Dark Waters

65

Risen 3 Titan Lords

65

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

70

Sacred 3

65

Sacred Citadel

70

ScreamRide

50

Sleeping Dogs

67

Sniper Elite 3

55

Southpark: The Stick of Truth™

50

State of Decay

60

State of Decay: Breakdown

62

State of Decay: Lifeline

62

Tales from the Borderlands - Season Pass

60

Terraria

65

The Walking Dead: Michonne - Season Pass (Episodes 2-3)

60

The Witcher 2

75

Thief

67

Tomb Raider

67

Tomb Raider Underworld

67

Tomb Raider: Anniversary

67

Tomb Raider: Legend

67

Watch Dogs™

50

XCOM®: Enemy Within

60
Dodaj komentarz 0 komentarzy
AUTOR: maciej gajewski
DODANO: 7 godzin 15 minut temu
Tagi: gry komputerowe, promocje
Tagi producenckie: microsoft
Tagi modelu: microsoft xbox
ŹRÓDŁO: Microsoft
LICZBA WYŚWIETLEŃ: 621

