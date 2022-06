Ukraińska artyleria znów w akcji. Msta-B zniszczyła kolejne transportery i nawet samobieżne haubice Rosji

#Ukraine: Footage from the the Ukrainian 40th Artillery Brigade showing their artillery in action; a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer is seen at the beginning of the clip.



We see a BMP IFV, MT-LB, unknown vehicle, and 2x claimed 2S3 Akatsiya 152mm SPGs of the Russian forces destroyed. pic.twitter.com/HEq5lf297A