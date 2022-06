Ukraińcy przejęli wrak Ka-52, a teraz walczą z Rosją przywróconą do działania wyrzutnią helikoptera

So, now rus weapons are really in a good hands. 🇺🇦 warriors have installed a rocket launcher from a shot down 🇷🇺 🚁 Ka-52 on their car and use it against the occupiers.

P.S. Thank you to 🇺🇦 volunteers for the Mitsubishi L200.

P.P.S. But we are still waiting for HIMARS and M270! pic.twitter.com/ZXem1grx23