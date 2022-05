Historyczne zdjęcie czarnej dziury. Oto centralny obiekt naszej galaktyki – Sagittarius A*

You've seen the first image of Sagittarius A*, now prepare to listen to it 🔊. Win & Régine from @arcadefire will join our livestream for a special performance of End of the Empire IV (Sagittarius A*) from their new album, WE. Watch along at 🔗 https://t.co/SOxcRqzApC pic.twitter.com/qSxPETfpd2