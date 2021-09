Dlaczego USA i Chiny produkują nawzajem repliki swoich czołgów? Spójrzcie na atrapę Abramsa i Typ 99

A mock-up of a #USA 🇺🇸made #M1 #Abrams #MBT, based on wheeled platform, was spotted in #China 🇨🇳.

Previously in China has spotted a mock-up of a #Russia|n 🇷🇺 made #T90 main battle #tank. So, #PLA preparing for all possible scenario on the #battlefield.https://t.co/kLTVZY6yfL pic.twitter.com/qk24T7xA7O