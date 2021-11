Exynos 2200 szybszy niż Exynos 2100 i to o ponad 30%

EXCLUSIVE (Official Benchmark)



Compared to E2100, E2200 GPU is…

Sustained +17~20%

Peak +31~34%



Compared to SD888, E2200 GPU has…

Big difference in 3DMark performance (Wild Life)



ARMv9



* Performance results based on pre-release hardware and software

* Subject to change pic.twitter.com/m6BKqWcgKj