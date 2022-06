Nowa Łada Granta to prawdziwa rosyjska myśl techniczna. To auto nie ma… nic

Lada, recently re-nationalised by the Russian government, presents "Lada Granta Classic 2022", proudly getting rid of foreign influences:



– no ABS

– no ESP

– no GPS (or even RU satnav)

– no seat belt pretensioners

– no airbags

– no 21st century emission restrictions (Euro-2) pic.twitter.com/wB89XrQEEn