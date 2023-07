Na morzu ruszył niewiarygodny eksperyment. Oglądamy go pierwszy raz w historii

WORLD PREMIERE !

We are happy to announce that the world’s first #offshore hydrogen production pilot #SeaLhyfe produces its first kilos of #greenhydrogen!

👉press release in English:https://t.co/KFiUdJLUFw

👉press release in French: https://t.co/EhnBdogxUE pic.twitter.com/otPe2Qyrb7