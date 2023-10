Takich chmur na Ziemi nie spotkamy. Teleskop Webba zaobserwował je na pobliskiej egzoplanecie

Crystal collection goals! 💎



Researchers using @NASAWebb have detected evidence of quartz nanocrystals in the high-altitude clouds of WASP-17 b, a hot Jupiter exoplanet 1,300 light-years from @NASAEarth.



READ MORE >> https://t.co/MjV7P61Zw6 pic.twitter.com/5vRi2eQifO