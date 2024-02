No i mamy to! Pierwszy rozbłysk klasy X na Słońcu w tym roku nagrany

🌞 😱 🤩 X FLARE!!! An X3.4 from departed region AR3575. Given that it is over the limb the flare is much larger. There was a clear eruption with a coronal wave suggesting a very fast CME to the west. Waiting for more imagery. 😮 🤩 🤔



MORE at EarthSky: https://t.co/xD29wLfm4e pic.twitter.com/y57XmBgv4e