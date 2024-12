Rosja zbuduje kolosa. Sztorm rzuci wyzwanie potężnym lotniskowcom USA

031103-N-6536T-006

Pacific Ocean (Nov. 3, 2003) — USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Carrier Air Wing Eleven (CVW-11) personnel participate in a flag unfurling rehearsal on the shipÕs flight deck during Tiger Cruise with the help of fellow tigers. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and embarked CVW-11 are en route to San Diego, Calif., following an eight-month deployment to the Arabian Gulf in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. U.S. Navy photo by PhotographerÕs Mate 3rd Class Elizabeth Thompson. (RELEASED)