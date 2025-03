Nikt nie wierzył, że to możliwe. Wokół gwiazdy Barnarda coś krąży!

The nearest single star to the Sun hosts an exoplanet at least 3.2 times as massive as Earth — a so-called super-Earth. Data from a worldwide array of telescopes, including ESO’s planet-hunting HARPS instrument, have revealed this frozen, dimly lit world. The newly discovered planet is the second-closest known exoplanet to the Earth and orbits the fastest moving star in the night sky.. This image shows an artist’s impression of the exoplanet viewed from space.