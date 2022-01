Elektrownia firmy Shell miała równoważyć swoją emisję CO2. Plan zakończył się katastrofą

🚨 NEW: The #FossilFuel industry wants us to think blue hydrogen 🔵 is climate friendly.@Shell boast that their plant in Canada 🇨🇦 is helping to tackle the #ClimateCrisis.



We show it has the same emissions as a MILLION cars! 🚗https://t.co/OWohMJVGOp pic.twitter.com/vH35lx5nQZ