Pancerny sprzęt do niszczenia dronów, czyli ZSMU R800S na transporterze AMPV Armii USA

EOS DS USA recently demonstrated potential C-UAS capability based on AMPV with new R800S RWS at Fort Sill. The R800S Air Defense variant was armed with 30x173mm Mk44S Bushmaster II gun, and Echodyne's EchoGuard 3D radar was mounted on the front of RWS to detect and track drones. pic.twitter.com/LH4BFG1cNZ