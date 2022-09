Czołg T-62 powraca. Rosja pokazała jego nową wersję po prawie 60 latach od debiutu

The new modernized T-62M at #army2022 military exhibition,Russia.



▶️ It has Kontakt-1 ERA on the hull sides and slat armor on the sides and the rear of the hull.



▶️ Also it's equipped with electro optical system mounted on the mast and 1PN-96МТ-02 sight for the gunner. pic.twitter.com/2WZIhiTJJq