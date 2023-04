Sekretna moc ogniwa słonecznego. Skoro nie widać różnicy, to… po co zmieniać?

Copper thiocyanate to eliminate moisture leaks in perovskite PV cells: Indian scientists have replaced Spiro-OMeTAD with copper thiocyanate (CuSCN) as a hole-transporting material in a perovskite solar cell.… https://t.co/ElgC76zFH9#renewableenergy#solarenergy#sustainabilitypic.twitter.com/9ph5KPK2TZ