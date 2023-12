Już wiemy, kiedy seria Oppo Reno 11 wkroczy na globalny rynek

Exclusive: OPPO Reno11 series could launch in 🇮🇳 India & global markets on January 11th!



Reno 11 expected to feature Mediatek Dimensity 1080, a slightly different camera bump + 67W SUPERVOOC. Official renders below.



Awaiting info on Reno11 Pro (either Dimensity 8200 or… pic.twitter.com/Ul0fpx6Cnp