Rosja sięgnęła po nową broń. Sprawdziliśmy, czym jest tajemniczy pocisk

I missed this, but apparently on 7 FEB 2024 Russia employed a Kh-69 ALCM for the first time. Originally offered as the Kh-59MK2, a heavily modernized Kh-59M derivative with DSMAC guidance, the concept evolved into the Kh-69 and was later offered as a standoff option for the Su-57 pic.twitter.com/Kvnzc126r1