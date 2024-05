Pierwszy tak silny rozbłysk na Słońcu od dłuższego czasu. Plama słoneczna AR3654 nie zawodzi

😱Update Apr 30, 2024: Almost X flare!



👏💥🤩It is always exciting when a sunspot region lives up to its potential. AR3654 has just done that. At 23:23 UTC on Apr 30, the region released a flare that almost made it to X with an M9.5.



