Flagowe karty graficzne nowej generacji. Co zdradzają świeże plotki?

In each configuration below, it would have the corresponding amount of FP32 ALUs.



1T: 5120 (+25% ACM SoC1/G10)

2T: 10240 (x2.5 ACM SoC1/G10)

4T: 20480 (x5 ACM SoC1/G10)



The 2 tile configuration is the most likely as it currently stands.



(4/5)