Brytyjczycy wytoczyli na poligon potężny pojazd. HAWC odmieni niejedną bitwę

Working alongside each other British and German Service personnel test the HAWC vehicle which can be either driven or remotely piloted.

Soldiers from The Army Experimentation and Trials group have been deployed to Copehill Down on Salisbury Plain as a part of Exercise Blunting Strike in order to test potential new equipment for the Army.

Soldiers from The British Army were working alongside soldiers from the USA, France, Italy, Germany and Spain to develop both an understanding of new equipment as well as potential ways of integrating and working together with international partners.

Industry partners have developed pieces of equipment to provide potential solutions to Army activity and were on hand, working together with the troops, to develop and learn the ways the equipment could be used as well as current limitations.

Ex Blunting Strike is an important Army experimentation activity as a part of the Army Warfare Experiment (AWE). The British Army intends to accelerate transformation under Future Solider by engaging effectively with Industry to present its hypothesis to seek potential solutions from emerging technologies to inform future capability development.

AWE Level C is the third stage of the AWE process. Level A centres around a Dragon’s Den type scenario where Industry answer a specific problem set articulated by The British Army. In this iteration Industry providers have been asked to provide solutions to Urban warfare problems such as countering drones and providing medevac in built up areas. Level B was the safety testing phase and Level C sees the equipment now in the hands of soldiers for user testing and experimentation.