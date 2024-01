Są podstawą niszczycieli i krążowników USA. Jak ulepszono te działa?

070111-N-4515N-509 Atlantic Coast (Jan. 9 2007)-The crew of USS Forest Sherman (DDG 98) test fires the five inch gun on the bow of the ship for training purposes Jan. 10. The Sherman is underway off the U.S. Atlantic coast on their last independent steam before they join USS Enterprise (CVN 65) strike group later this year. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Adam Nuzzo (RELEASED)