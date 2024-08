Armia USA chce połączyć najlepsze z dwóch światów. Potrzebuje nowego powietrznego niszczyciela

"I have been signaling to industry the need for improved propellant recipes so that we get longer ranges and shorter time of flight..to look for an essentially an AIM-120D like capability in an AIM-9X package. I'm looking for magazine depth" #IFPC ~ Brigadier General Frank Lozano https://t.co/UiqGcyfE6w pic.twitter.com/8VPRvYpRVO