Specyfikacja Intel Core i7-12700K ujawniona w SiSoftware Sandra

Probably i7 12700K

– 12C 20T (misreported as 24T)

– 8*1.25MB + 4*384KB = 11.5MB L2

> L2 cache is reported as 9 core, I think that is right due to 4 small core = 1 cluster. Benchmark could recognize cluster unit.

– 8*2.75MB(cut from full of 3MB) + 4*768KB = 25MB L3 https://t.co/fO84Bz2qM3