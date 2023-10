Poskromią największe zagrożenie na wojnie. Izrael i Niemcy podali sobie ręce przy rozwoju nowej broni

Israeli soldiers walk near an Israeli Irone Dome defence system (L), a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the MIM-104 Patriot (C), and an anti-ballistic missile the Arrow 3 (R) during Juniper Cobra’s joint exercise press briefing at Hatzor Israeli Air Force Base in central Israel, on February 25, 2016. – Juniper Cobra, is held every two years where Israel and the United States train their militaries together to prepare against possible ballistic missile attacks, as well as allowing the armies to learn to better work together. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)