Dron idealny! USA stworzyły bezzałogowca, który odmieni operacje morskie

GULF OF OMAN (July 23, 2023) Michael Uridil places a Flexrotor long-range robotic aircraft on the flight deck of the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) during flight operations, July 23, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)